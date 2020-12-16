Tony Khan & Tony Schiavone Appear In Another Paid Ad on Impact

AEW’s Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone made it two-for-two in Impact Wrestling appearances, with the company airing another “paid ad” this week. tonight’s show saw Khan and Schiavone appear in another advertisement, with this one featuring Khan passive-aggressively taking shots at Impact while Schiavone was much less passive.

You can see the video below, in which Khan makes sure to mention that he’s helping fund Impact with the ads and reminds people how he could stop Omega from appearing but isn’t. Schiavone took shots at Impact’s terrestrial network in AXS TV and how you can’t find it on cable guides. While running down the card for Dynamite, he noted, “I asked Daniels and Kazarian, ‘Remember when IMPACT had fans when they were TNA?’ They said, ‘No, we don’t.'”