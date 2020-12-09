Tony Khan, Tony Schiavone Appear In ‘Paid Advertisement’ On Impact (Video)

AEW got a little bit of advertisement, albeit paid, on Impact courtesy of Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone. The two appeared on tonight’s episode of Impact in a “paid advertisement” hyping tomorrow night’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The ad had a 1980s cable access feel and had Khan say that he could stop Kenny Omega appearing if he wanted to, but instead he’s helping fund the show via the paid ad. He said that the only thing he doesn’t like about it is how Omega won the belt. Khan said Callis is welcome to come to Dynamite with Omega and is really looking forward to seeing them, then broke down the card for Wednesday’s Dynamite. He also said that he may check out some of the tag teams and joked that there are rumors he may buy Impact. He asked Schiavone about his time in Impact, and Schiavone said it was “one night, then I quit the business for 18 years.”