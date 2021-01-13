Tony Khan, Tony Schiavone Knock Good Brothers, AXS TV in Latest AEW Impact Ad

Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone were back on Impact in their latest paid ad this week, taking shots at the Good Brothers and AXS TV. You can see the full video below from the ad, which aired in the early portion of tonight’s Impact Wrestling.

The segment saw Khan play the heel competitor once again, taking shots at Impact by saying their best moments were his paid ads, Kenny Omega, and being able to watch “a real wrestling show” tomorrow on Wendesdays. Khan and Schiavone ran down tomorrow’s Dynamite card and said that the Good Brothers are welcome to come, saying that they aren’t even real brothers. Khan invited Impact to send anyone over this week and Schiavone says that AEW is on “on a real network.”