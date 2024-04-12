Tony Khan Touts AEW Dynamite Ratings Increase

Tony Khan took to Twitter to hype up AEW Dynamite’s ratings bump. As reported, the show drew a 0.30 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 819,000 viewers, improvements from recent weeks, and Khan posted to Twitter (as he tends to do) to comment.

Khan wrote:

“Just got the great news from @TBSNetwork: Last night Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, up 29% from last week, + up 17% over prior 6 week average! Thank you all watching AEW Wednesdays! See you at a stacked TBS wrestling show Wed in Indy + Rampaging & Colliding this weekend on TNT!”