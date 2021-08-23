Tony Khan Says You Don’t Create Great Wrestlers ‘By Training Them All To Paint By Numbers’

Tony Khan had some thoughts about pro wrestling as art and how wrestlers should be trained, taking to Twitter to share them. The AEW President posted to Twitter on Sunday to write that “Professional wrestling is an art form. You don’t create great artists by training them all to paint by numbers in the same way.”

Khan did not state what this is specifically in reference to, though many have noted that the tweet was posted shortly after Nick Khan’s interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport went live. In that interview he talked about revamping NXT and said: