Tony Khan Says You Don’t Create Great Wrestlers ‘By Training Them All To Paint By Numbers’
Tony Khan had some thoughts about pro wrestling as art and how wrestlers should be trained, taking to Twitter to share them. The AEW President posted to Twitter on Sunday to write that “Professional wrestling is an art form. You don’t create great artists by training them all to paint by numbers in the same way.”
Khan did not state what this is specifically in reference to, though many have noted that the tweet was posted shortly after Nick Khan’s interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sport went live. In that interview he talked about revamping NXT and said:
“We’re doing a complete revamp on NXT, led by Paul Levesque/Triple H, who is really one of the architects of the original NXT. So what we found, it’s probably why we did the tryout yesterday, what we want to make sure is easy for folks who want to be for WWE Superstars is figuring out how to become WWE Superstars. So, if you think of the life of an elevated athlete throughout their career, the opportunity to go play somewhere has always been easy. Being able to play somewhere is not. That’s what’s hard. But if you’re an amazing high school football players, colleges come after you, you get recruited. You go into their system, and either you make it or you don’t make it. Again, all that takes to get there, very difficult, but the system? Not difficult, from my point of view. So we want our system to be an easy system, where people who want to be Superstars, they know how to get to us, and we can get to them.”
