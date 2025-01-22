wrestling / News
Tony Khan Announces Travel Issues For AEW Talent, Says Changes Could Happen For Dynamite
January 22, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, AEW President Tony Khan announced that there are travel issues that could force changes to tonight’s episode of Dynamite.
He wrote: “With winter weather, most of our team is here, but some are still battling icy roads + canceled flights! Like pandemic era, I’ll make changes if necessary to ensure you see a great show tonight!”
TONIGHT
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite!
With winter weather, most of our team is here, but some are still battling icy roads + canceled flights!
Like pandemic era, I’ll make changes if necessary to ensure you see a great show tonight!
8pm ET/7pm CT
on TBS + @StreamOnMax
TONIGHT!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 22, 2025