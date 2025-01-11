Tony Khan Offers Travel Update on AEW Wrestlers Amid Adverse Weather Conditions

PWinsider reported yesterday that a snowstorm hit the Atlanta area, which would impact tonight’s episode of AEW Collision in Athens. As of yesterday, there had been several delays and cancellations both departing and arriving at the Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.

WSB TV in Atlanta stated that “more than 1,100 flights canceled at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Another 529 have been delayed, according to flight tracker Flight Aware.”

AEW President Tony Khan provided an update today on his roster as Collision is hours away. He wrote on Twitter: “Travel update for Saturday Night #AEWCollision tonight: Lots of flights delayed or canceled, but there’s a great crew en route to Athens, GA for tonight’s show! Many of them are driving in right now + World Champion @MariahMayx is riding in a limo. See you on TNT + Max TONIGHT!”