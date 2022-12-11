Tony Khan Discusses Trent Seven’s Standing With AEW

In response to questions at the ROH Final Battle media event, Tony Khan shared a few details about Trent Seven appearing in the crowd at the show (per Wrestling Inc). Khan referenced Seven’s Rampage match against Orange Cassidy on Friday and left the door open for the wrestler to return in the future. You can read a highlight and watch the full scrum video below.

On Seven’s appearance and what could possibly be in store for him in the future: “He’s been in Texas, he obviously wrestled on ‘AEW Rampage’ last night, he could appear with us again. He couldn’t certainly appear with us again. He’s come and done really nice. So he’s been here for appearance. He competed last night and was here watching the show very keenly. He could be a good opponent for any champions in Ring of Honor. He was great in a championship match last night. Great show last night.”