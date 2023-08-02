Tony Khan Responds To Triple H’s ‘Secondary Promotion’ Comment, Says All In Match Announcements Begin Tonight

As previously reported, Cody Rhodes noted in his Peacock documentary that he left AEW for a ‘personal issue’. Meanwhile Triple H said that Cody didn’t want to be champion of a ‘secondary promotion’ like AEW. In an interview with the Orlando Sentinel, Tony Khan was asked about and responded to the comments from Triple H. He also noted that match announcements for AEW All In will begin tonight at Dynamite. Here are highlights:

On match announcements for All In: “Looking at the path we’d be on this summer towards All In at Wembley, I always felt tonight in Tampa would be the perfect place to begin match announcements and officially take that next step. It’s perfect timing, the perfect amount of excitement. The 200th episode is important to the network and to the fans. It’s a major milestone for Dynamite, and it happens to be four weeks out from All In.”

On Triple H calling AEW a secondary promotion: “We certainly won’t be the secondary promotion at All In. We’re No. 1 in the UK, on TV and with a record gate. I have a lot of respect for Cody. I know these weren’t his words, to be fair, but we’re not secondary in a lot of markets — for the first time in a long time, WWE has been secondary in a lot of markets. … I’m proud of where we’re at and we’re not taking a back seat to anybody.”

On the MJF-Adam Cole storyline: “You hope that it gets hot, but this has gotten red hot, and fans are so excited about it that it’s one of the great success stories in AEW’s history. It’s a story that may be relatable in some ways, fans may be living vicariously through it in other ways, but it’s great to see the whole world get behind this bromance between two dudes who nobody expected to see click quite like this. This is why I like having ideas and outlines. You can judge where to go next based on the reactions of fans. Fans have grabbed a hold of MJF and Adam Cole and their story… which is really very captivating.”