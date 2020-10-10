wrestling / News
Tony Khan Turns 38 Today, Cody & JR Send Him Birthday Praise
– AEW President & CEO Tony Khan celebrates his birthday today, turning 38 years old. Cody Rhodes wished him a happy birthday on Twitter as well. He wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @TonyKhan — one of the most thoughtful, generous, cultivated men I’ve had the pleasure of working with. He’s a prime example of what leadership should look like in this era. Enjoy your day!”
Additionally, WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW broadcaster Jim Ross also wished Khan a happy birthday, writing, “Happy Birthday to a great boss…@TonyKhan”
