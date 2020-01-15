Tony Khan Tweets on AEW Dynamite Renewal for TNT

– As previously reported, AEW Dynamite has been renewed by TNT to keep the show on TNT through 2023. Also, WarnerMedia greenlit a second AEW series. Following the announcement, All Elite Wrestling President & CEO Tony Khan tweeted on the news, which you can see below. Khan wrote, “4 more years! 4 more years! 4 more years! #AEWDynamite”

Additionally, Tony Khan stated the following in the official press release for today’s news:

“When we launched AEW one year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business, but everyone said that it would take a strong weekly television partner to make AEW real in the eyes of everyone – above all, the fans. What virtually no one realized at the time was Kevin Reilly and TNT were committed to this very same movement from Day One, and their belief in us made it possible for AEW to think and act big from the start. Here we are, only three months into Wednesday Night Dynamite, and now we’ve been extended through 2023! We’re now making the ultimate statement that the team of AEW and TNT is here to stay and to bring fans more of the great wrestling that the fans demand and deserve.”