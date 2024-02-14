Tony Khan Says His Tweets ‘Build Real Engagement’ With Fans

In an interview with Adrian Hernandez (via Fightful), Tony Khan defended his use of Twitter, claiming that it helps to promote AEW shows and builds engagement with fans.

He said: “We’ve been able to promote the show and build engagement. Also, the company has a great presence. We have a great connection with the fans. We’ve been able to build real engagement at times. There is tangible proof of that and our huge TV ratings and the fact that three of the last four weeks, Dynamite has beat the NBA on ESPN straight up. We’ve had great success connecting with our fans. I think what we have going works really well.”