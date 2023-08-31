Tony Khan Gives Update On Billie Starkz, Says She Could Face Athena At AEW All Out

Billie Starkz is currently not cleared, but Tony Khan says it’s possible she could be in time to wrestle at All Out. Khan was asked on today’s All Out media call about ROH stars competing in AEW and said that he would like to have Starkz and Athena wrestle on the pre-show, and that he’s waiting for Starkz to be cleared.

“I was with Billie Starkz at the arena last night and waiting for her to get cleared because she had an injury,” Khan said (per Fightful). “I don’t think it’s anything that is going to be long-term or super serious. Hopefully, she will be back soon.”

He continued, “I was hoping to get Athena and Billie involved. If Billie does get cleared, I’m still optimistic I can get them a match on Zero Hour.”

Starkz and Athena have been in a storyline together on ROH TV that saw them team up to face The Renegades last week.