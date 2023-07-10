Tony Khan Provides Update On Tickets Sold and Gate for AEW All In

In an interview with The Green Zone (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan gave an update on the ticket sales and gate for AEW All In. The event happens at Wembley Stadium in London on August 27.

He said: “It’s about 70,000 tickets sold for about $9 million US in ticket sales for that one show in London at Wembley Stadium. It’s going to be a massive event. We are opening more seats up for that.”

This is around what was previously reported. While WrestleTix and Dave Meltzer both had the event around or above 75,000 tickets out, the WON noted that paid attendance (at the time) was at 68,000.

It should be noted that tickets sold and tickets out are not the same thing. Tickets sold is paid attendance while tickets out includes complimentary tickets provided free of charge to different people for whatever reason.