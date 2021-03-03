wrestling / News
Tony Khan Says It’s ‘Us Against Them’ In Latest Paid AEW Ad On Impact
Tony Khan’s latest paid ad on Impact Wrestling had the AEW president naming Impact and NJPW as “one of us” and that it’s “us against them.” You can see the ad below, which aired during tonight’s show and had Khan and Tony Schiavone hyping this week’s Dynamite as well as Sunday’s AEW Revolution.
Khan said that while they have their differences, AEW, NJPW, and Impact are together against “them.” He added that while Impact was once a leader in the wrestling industry, that isn’t the case anymore and that he’s now the captain, and the forbidden door passes through him. He then proceeded to hype both cards for AEW along with Schiavone.
The following is a paid advertisement from @AEW. @TonyKhan @tonyschiavone24 pic.twitter.com/TZVH3RspXl
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 3, 2021
