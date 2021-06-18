Tony Khan Admits He ‘Pushed Back’ When Pushed To Have Video Wall Of Fans For AEW Shows

AEW is set to return to live touring on July 7 in Miami, and in a recent interview with UPI, Tony Khan discussed the importance of the fans and not wanting to replicate WWE’s ThunderDome concept during the pandemic.

When asked about AEW’s approach to holding events, Khan admitted that he didn’t want to do a video wall, and instead, aimed to put on shows for fans each week.

“Early in the pandemic, I was like let’s create the experience of a drive-in movie. The fans make for a better product. We’re finally selling ringside seats again, and we’ll be doing that every week going forward. I didn’t want to have a video wall, and I pushed back when I got pushed to do a video wall,” Khan said. “It was a fine idea and WWE did it, but it wasn’t what I wanted to do. I respect it, it’s good and it’s economical, but I wanted to continue to find a way to do the shows for the fans every week. And the fans at Daily’s Place supported us. We built like a wrestling territory having a weekly audience. I’m really proud of that.”

Following the Dynamite tapings in Miami, AEW will hit the road for back-to-back weeks in Texas, with the July 14 show at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, and the July 21 show at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland.