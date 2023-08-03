Tony Khan Wants AEW Library To Stream on MAX

In an interview with PWInsider (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said that he would like for the company’s library to be made available to stream on the MAX app. After four years of operation, AEW still doesn’t have a streaming home in the United States, although it was previously reported that Warner Bros. Discovery has the streaming rights.

Khan said: “We have all the bones for a really strong streaming platform. It would be a very strong addition to any streaming platform, and my dream is that it all lands on Max. It would be tremendous. Right now, AEW All Access is available on Max, which is very cool, and hopefully, that is a step in the right direction, getting our stuff steaming. We have a great library. All together, with everything I own, it’s thousands of hours of great wrestling and the AEW catalog has grown so much considering we started this thing from scratch four years ago. I believe the streaming service will happen. As to where it is and what platform it is, that’s something that I believe largely will be influenced by Warner Bros.”