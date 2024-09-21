Tony Khan Wants to Avoid Getting Into the Ring Again

– During a recent interview with AMNY, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan spoke about the segment on AEW Dynamite, where The Elite delivered a Spiked Piledriver on him in the ring and fans can ever expect to see step into the ring. According to Khan, he is not keen on the idea of stepping into the ring again.

Tony Khan said on the on-air incident, “I didn’t step into the ring voluntarily. I would hope to avoid such physical altercations in the future.” He added on next week’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam in Queens, “On Wednesday you can expect the best wrestling in the world, AEW is where the best wrestle,” Khan said. “And that’s why we bring it to one of the greatest places in all of sports: Arthur Ashe Stadium.”

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam is scheduled for Wednesday, September 25. The event will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.