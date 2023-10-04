– AEW CEO Tony Khan posted on social media earlier that there is an issue affecting TBS listings for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Some listings have the show starting at 4:00 pm EST, and this papears to be affecting DirecTV and Spectrum customers nationwide.

Tony Khan wrote, I’ve been told an issue is affecting TBS listings. For some reason TBS lists tonight’s #AEWDynamite at 4pm ET. The issue is affecting DirecTV + Spectrum customers nationwide, maybe others. Please check to ensure that your DVR is set for our usual start time TONIGHT, 8pm ET/7pm CT”

This week’s Dynamite will feature the fallout from last Sunday’s AEW WrestleDream event, along with the newly signed Adam Copeland making his first Dynamite appearance. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is being held at the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.