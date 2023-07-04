– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed the fan reaction to the recent return of CM Punk in AEW, specifically how fans in Toronto reacted to Punk not long after his return for the Collision and Forbidden Door shows that were held in the city. Fans were not quite as welcoming for Punk in Toronto as they were for his return in his hometown of Chicago. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I wasn’t surprised about that at all given that we were in Canada and given some of the things that happened in the lead-up to the show, in particular, since the last time he wrestled. So I think as we go on the road, we’re going to get a lot of great responses. But just like a sports team, it depends on where you’re at. Some sports teams are really popular in home cities, and then when they go on the road, it depends. Definitely, I thought this was like a road game for him, and he did great.”

At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II in Toronto, CM Punk defeated Satoshi Kojima in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Punk faces Samoa Joe in the semifinals scheduled for Saturday, July 8 on AEW Collision.