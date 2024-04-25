Tony Khan Reportedly Wearing Neck Brace Backstage After AEW Dynamite Attack

As previously reported, The Elite attacked Tony Khan at the end of last night’s episode of Dynamite, including dropping him on his head with a tombstone. Fightful Select reports that Khan has been selling the effects of the attack backstage, even though it’s a closed set. He continued to sell what happened all through the night.

The Parking Lot Brawl between Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta was filmed last night and Khan was present for it. He wore a neck brace the whole time, even though he likely won’t be appearing on camera.

Some wrestlers have wondered if he plans to wear the neck brace for the NFL Draft this week.