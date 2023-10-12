Tony Khan Weighs In On AEW’s Growth, Takes Another Shot At Vince McMahon

Tony Khan took to social media on Wednesday to weigh in on AEW’s progress — and take a shot at Vince McMahon, of course. The AEW owner posted to his Twitter account to thank fans for watching AEW TV and talk about how AEW went from a “startup in a parking lot” to where it is today.

“Thank you all who watch @AEWonTV! On any other Wednesday, #AEWDynamite would be on TBS now! Thanks to you AEW wrestlers + staff! We’ve come so far from a startup in a parking lot; we all teamed up to put on a great show last night! I hope that we always keep our challenger spirit”

He also replied to a shot from a fan online calling him “Vince if you order him from Temu” and that McMahon “has the power and influence to take them cheap shots.” He fired back:

“Yes. Vince has allegedly used his power and influence to shoot a lot of shots.”

McMahon was temporarily forced out of the company last year after allegations of sexual misconduct came to light by virtue of hush money payments he made to a number of individuals.

