Tony Khan Weighs In On AEW’s Next TV Deal, Hopes For ROH TV Plans

Tony Khan recently shared his thoughts on AEW’s next TV deal, his plans for ROH and more. During his conversation with the New York Post, Khan was asked about the prospects for AEW’s next TV deal when the rights come up in 2023 and more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On the importance of AEW’s next TV deal: “I’m incredibly grateful every day that AEW has this great relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery and we’ve done well for TBS and TNT with Dynamite and Rampage where we’re a strong performer for Warner Bros. Discovery on a weekly basis. I think there is still a lot of time left for the next rights deal, but we have a great thing happening right now and I do believe our future media rights will be important and frankly a very large revenue stream for AEW going forward, and I think that’s because of the great support we’ve had from the fans and the hard work of everybody backstage and the wrestlers every Wednesday and Friday, pulling it together and delivering great shows.

“Whenever our next media right deal, the next one does kick in, it will be historic. It will be recorded in history because everything in wrestling is recorded in history into posterity. It will make history however it goes. Right now, everyone would expect very, very well. We expect it’s going to go very well for us based on how strong we’ve been performing.”

On the possibility of more PPVs including through ROH: “The first Ring of Honor pay-per-view on Bleacher Report is going to be “Death Before Dishonor” on July 23. That weekend, I think it’s gonna be a huge event, so that’s a new revenue stream with the Ring of Honor acquisition that I made that I’m able to put in. With AEW specifically, we just launched Forbidden Door. The fans were calling for that. We have our four big pay-per-views, they’re roughly quarterly.”

On what he’d like for ROH TV episodes: “I would like weekly Ring of Honor episodes to be the best episodes and to be the best customer experience. What does that mean? The means probably being on a platform that’s easy and friendly to the customer and a good reputable platform, it could be TV streaming.”