Tony Khan Weighs In On Issues Between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about the issues between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker both on and off camera. They feuded in AEW multiple times and Baker has sharply criticized Rosa on AEW All Access and later interviews.

Khan said: “Thunder Rosa is not cleared to return to the ring, yet. When she is, certainly, we’ll welcome her back with open arms. It’s been an interesting situation. Some of that stuff should stay behind closed doors, but that’s where All Access does give fans a great chance to see what happens behind the scenes. We’ll have more All Access taking a look backstage when Thunder Rosa comes back. I know that the locker room, and Thunder Rosa, at times, have had some stuff. I also think that should be largely between everyone that was in the room. There is a point on All Access where I have to make a decision, ‘this is as much access as anyone backstage would reasonably get.’ You’ll see me making tough choices about what we do and don’t show. Thunder Rosa is a great wrestler and has been a great champion. I look forward to having her back. She’s done a lot of things we would ask on the path to return and try to make amends with some people, but there are some things you can’t amend. There are some people who are never going to get along or be friends. Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker are never going to be friends or get along. It’s probably going to be an intense rivalry for as long as they are both wrestling. They are not two people who are ever going to be buddies. Thunder Rosa, we look forward to having her back in the ring.“