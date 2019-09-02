Tony Khan Weighs in on Kylie Rae’s Release, AEW on TNT Series Name, Kenny Omega’s Loss to PAC, CM Punk Not Being At All Out

– During the post-AEW All Out media scrum, Tony Khan discussed the significance of Kenny Omega’s loss to PAC at the show as well as Jon Moxley having to miss the show. Moxley was forced out of his match with Omega due to a staph infection, leading to Omega facing PAC in a losing effort.

On the CM Punk not being at All Out and the fans not trying to chant for him: “I think it’s great [the fan reaction]. I think we have really respectful fans, and I think everybody made it really clear that he wasn’t going to be here. And so I don’t think there was any expectation for it, I think everybody got what they wanted to see, so I’m really happy with the show, and so I’m glad out there that wasn’t anyone’s thinking about. So hopefully back here, there’s more about what the show actually did.”

On Kenny Omega’s loss to PAC and what it means for Omega: “I think Kenny’s won, you know, it’s a matter of up and down. I think he, you know, he didn’t get the win against Chris in the first match which was the title eliminator, but had a win at Fyter [Fest], and it’s a six man, and then had beaten Cima at Fight for the Fallen. So now it kind of evens it up a little bit. But it really says that PAC, establishes him as a top player for us. And I think that PAC’s going to be really important person in AEW. And that is a great start to his run here. He’s 1-0, and it’s a big one. So it puts him in the mix, and that’s really big.”

On Kylie Rae’s release: “She asked for her release and we granted it. She called me and asked if she could be released from her contract, it was pretty simple, and I said ‘Yeah’ and I asked if everything is OK and she said ‘Yeah’ but she just didn’t want to be with the company anymore and we talked about it and it was very simple, so yeah, she’s not on the roster anymore.”

On if AEW on TNT will have a series name: “There is going to be a name for the show, it’s not going to be All Elite Wrestling because I think it would be confusing between the company and the name of the show, so the name of the show won’t be All Elite Wrestling.”

