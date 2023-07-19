Tony Khan on Why There Was No Women’s Blood & Guts Match This Year

During a media call for tonight’s AEW Dynamite & ROH Death Before Dishonor, AEW CEO Tony Khan explained why he elected not to book a women’s Blood & Guts match this year. It was more possible than past years, due to the Outcasts stable running through the women’s division, but didn’t happen.

He said: “It would have been an interesting idea, it could have been a great match. I definitely think Jamie Hayter’s injury, is probably a five-on-five there given some of the depth issues, and especially given Willow Nightingale just got back and putting her in that kind of match after she had a major head injury in Japan, probably wouldn’t be very smart. We’ve had some other major injuries there, and when there was some fan momentum for that idea, I think the Outcasts vs. Jamie, Britt, and some others, was really running red hot and Jamie Hayter was a part of that. Some of the momentum for that, when Jamie Hayter was running hot as champion, was there, and I’m not sure at this moment, given some of the injuries we had, that was feasible. Also, with so many of the women competing this week in the Owen Hart Cup tournament, it is a very hard-hitting match and there is a lot of attrition for it. Santana still hasn’t been back from last year. The women’s division is pretty beat up, they’ve been beating the hell out of each other. Probably was not a feasible idea for them this year.“