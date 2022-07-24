Tony Khan On Why He Referenced Vince McMahon’s Retirement While Promoting AEW Rampage

Tony Khan made a reference to Vince McMahon’s retirement while promoting Friday night’s AEW Rampage, and on the media scrum after ROH Death Before Dishonor he explained why. Khan took to Twitter after McMahon announced his retirement to say he was now “the longest-tenured CEO in pro wrestling.”

In the post-show media scrum, Khan was asked about the tweet and said he was referring to the “Big Three” of wrestling in AEW, NJPW, and WWE, and said that he was just using it to get some more potential eyeballs on his tweet and thus potentially on Rampage.

“Really, I was referencing AEW Rampage was on, and just the fact that of the big major companies, what I would consider quote-unquote ‘The Big Three,’ now I am the longest tenured [CEO]. Of course, [NJPW’s Takami] Ohbari and now there’s a new CEO also.”

So I think if you consider it pro wrestling, then I think it’s a fair statement. I just thought it was a factual statement, it was a note to promote Rampage. But that’s all it was, and I can’t say anything else about it. But I thought it was a great show tonight, and I obviously, maybe-hopefully got some eyeballs on Rampage. And I really care about Rampage a lot.”

Khan went on to talk about having AEW and ROH stars on Rampage since Supercard of Honor before concluding about the tweet, “Really, on a Friday sometimes I will try to promote Rampage in fun ways.”

McMahon announced his retirement from WWE on Friday at the age of 77, with Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan becoming co-CEOs of the company.