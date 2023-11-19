Tony Khan On Signing Will Ospreay To AEW, Says He’s Important To All In

Will Ospreay is All Elite, and Tony Khan spoke after AEW Full Gear about signing the NJPW star. As noted, Ospreay was announced as AEW’s new signee at the PPV and will finish out his dates with NJPW before he fully joins AEW in the leadup to AEW Revolution. Khan spoke at the post-show media scrum about signing Ospreay, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On signing Ospreay: “Will Ospreay, he has been talking to me since I got permission from New Japan, which was recent. I asked New Japan, ‘Will, his contract is up, it’s no secret, it will be up early next year. I think it would be great to keep Will in our family.’ Will is such a great professional and a really important start in our galaxy. It means the world to have Will appear in AEW as a guest and the thought that Will could leave our orbit and not be around us. Even more so, the idea that Will could be here all the time. In the limited amount of times Will has been here, he’s made such a huge impact and has been so great. He’s had some of the best matches in the history of AEW in the limited amount of time he’s spent with us and to think what he could accomplish.”

On Ospreay being a significant draw for their UK show: “Also, as I’ve said and can’t stress enough, we’re very focused on Wembley Stadium. It’s a big priority for me to be able to tell fans before tickets go on sale when I look at attractive things I can tell fans, I want people to know if they buy a ticket, I want you to know that you’re going to see Will Ospreay and he’s going to be with us and there is no uncertainty. That was really important. I actually got that agreement done this week and it was important to me because the on-sale is coming up, Full Gear is coming up. Will Ospreay signing is a big deal and I thought it was important to have him at Full Gear and to be able to say and explain that he is going to finish his commitments to New Japan, but he will be with us.”