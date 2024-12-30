Note On Why Tony Khan Went With Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada For AEW Continental Classic Finals

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Dave Meltzer gave some insight into why Tony Khan selected Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada to be the finalists for the AEW Continental Classic. According to the report, Khan wanted to make the tournament one of the greatest of all time.

He said: “[Tony Khan] was adamant, in his mind, that he wanted to produce the best tournament — he wanted it to be the best tournament ever, but I mean, I’ll just go with the best tournament in the United States ever. That’s a more rational goal and that’s one you could at least argue for, and to do that, Okada and Ospreay was the match that you needed at the end, and they delivered. That was the match of the night.“