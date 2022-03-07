Tony Khan Announces William Regal Has Signed With AEW

Following his debut at AEW Revolution, William Regal is All Elite as Tony Khan revealed he’s signed with the company. As noted, Regal debut at Sunday’s AEW Revolution, forcing Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson to show each other respect.

After the match, Khan posted to Twitter to note that Regal has signed on board, writing:

“It’s official! @RealKingRegal is ALL ELITE! #AEWRevolution”

Regal was the on-screen General Manager for NXT and the Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting for WWE until he was released in early January.