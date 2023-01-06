wrestling / News

Tony Khan Wonders Why Everyone Is “So Nice” To Him Today

January 6, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Tony Khan AEW Beer Image Credit: AEW

In the aftermath of the chaos at WWE from Vince McMahon’s return, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to muse over his own day’s circumstances, chalking it up tongue-in-cheek to the recent holidays. According to Khan:

Everyone at work is being so nice to me these past 24 hours!
I wonder why…

It must be belated holiday spirit.

…Sure, Tony. Sure.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Tony Khan, Jack Gregory

More Stories

loading