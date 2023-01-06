wrestling / News
Tony Khan Wonders Why Everyone Is “So Nice” To Him Today
January 6, 2023 | Posted by
In the aftermath of the chaos at WWE from Vince McMahon’s return, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to muse over his own day’s circumstances, chalking it up tongue-in-cheek to the recent holidays. According to Khan:
Everyone at work is being so nice to me these past 24 hours!
I wonder why…
It must be belated holiday spirit.
…Sure, Tony. Sure.
Everyone at work is being so nice to me these past 24 hours!
I wonder why…
It must be belated holiday spirit.
See you tonight on TNT for TWO hours of @AEWonTV live,
Friday Night #AEWRampage + #BattleOfTheBelts, back-to-back LIVE
Starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT
TONIGHT
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 6, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Reacts To Vince McMahon’s Electing Himself Back To WWE Board, Believes It’s His ‘Exit Strategy’
- Note On Backstage Reactions To Vince McMahon Announcing Intent To Rejoin WWE Board
- Vince McMahon Issues Press Release on Electing Himself, Former Co-Presidents to WWE Board
- Vince McMahon Planning Comeback to WWE to Sell Company, Plans to Elect Himself to Board of Directors