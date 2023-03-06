Tony Khan Won’t Comment On Mercedes Mone Rumors, Kenny Omega’s Contract

During last night’s post show media scrum for AEW Revolution, AEW CEO Tony Khan was asked about the rumors of Mercedes Mone coming to AEW. He refused to comment on any negotiations for that, as well as anything about the contract of Kenny Omega. It is rumored that Omega’s contract will expire sometime this year. Here are highlights:

On Mercedes Mone: “I have a ton of respect for the IWGP Women’s World Champion, she’s a tremendous wrestler. I wouldn’t want to comment on discussions I’ve had with any wrestler who is a free agent, in particular, a wrestler who is a champion of one of our partners. A ton of respect for that great wrestler and somebody that any wrestling company would be very fortunate to have wrestling for them.”

On Kenny Omega: “I think Kenny Omega is one of the best wrestlers in AEW history. One of the most decorated wrestlers. To have somebody who’s been World Trios Champion and had a great match defending that title tonight, World Tag Team Champion and the World Champion. He’s done everything you can do as a World Champion in this company. And also the IWGP US Champion. This year alone he’s had some of the best matches in the world. I thought his match on the PPV tonight…he started the year with a great match in Tokyo vs. Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom. Kenny Omega can do anything he sets his mind to. He’s one of the best stars in the world. I hope he’s here for a very long time.”

