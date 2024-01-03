Tony Khan Says Working On AEW Continental Classic Was The Most Fun He’s Had

Tony Khan had a lot of fun booking the AEW Continental Classic, calling it the most fun thing he’s ever worked on. Khan talked about his approach to booking the tournament in the media call before AEW Worlds End last week, and you can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his approach to booking the tournament: “When you do an experiment, there’s an experiment group and a control group, and for me the control was everything we’ve been doing… The nature of [the Continental Classic] is a very sports-based presentation and it has some changes from the [G1 Climax], for example.”

On enjoying booking the tournament: “When I look at the tournament itself, it’s the most fun I’ve ever had working on something. It’s been so tremendous and such a highlight of the holidays. For me, it really put a smile on my face on Christmas to go back and watch some of it with my family.”

On being proud of the tournament: “The experiment was increasing the allocation of this very meat-and-potatoes, sports-based, old-school pro wrestling at its finest, in my opinion. The experiment I think has been very successful, and it has yielded really interesting results.”