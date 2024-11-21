Tony Khan Loves Working With CMLL, Looks Forward To Bringing AEW To Mexico

Tony Khan says that AEW has to come to Mexico at some point and he’s excited to bring it there. The AEW boss spoke with Q101 for a new interview promoting Full Gear and talked about working with CMLL and more. You can see highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On AEW’s relationship with CMLL: “I love working with CMLL. Salvador [Lutteroth Lomeli] and his family have been so good to us, and there’s a reason these people have been in business for over 90 years. They’re great professionals, they’re great people, and I’m honored to have built a relationship with Salvador and CMLL that we’ve been able to put together. Over the past year, some of the biggest stars in Mexico have come into AEW, and we’ve seen great results for them. They’ve clashed with some of our top stars, and we’ve seen the CMLL fighters come into AEW and really hold their own. As a fan, I am very proud to have Mistico and CMLL in AEW because when WCW went out of business, I really got into CMLL for the first time. I became a big fan. Mistico is such a great star and a big box office attraction, so I’m so excited to bring Mistico to Chicago next week. The stars of CMLL have done very well for us, and the stars of AEW have gone to Mexico and done very, very well also, and they’ve been really well received,” Khan said.

On AEW potentially coming to Mexico: “I love it, I absolutely love it, and I can’t wait eventually to bring AEW for the first time ever to Mexico. [Asked if there are plans to do so]. Well, I have never said so. But I will say, sooner or later, it absolutely has to happen. If I could go anywhere in Mexico and work with anyone in Mexico, I would love to go to Arena Mexico and work with CMLL and bring AEW there for the first time ever. It would be amazing, and I think Salvador would be open to having us there. If he would have us, it would be an honor to go to Arena Mexico and bring AEW there sometime.”