Tony Khan Would be Interested in Doing a Timecop Match in AEW

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, Tony Khan was asked if he had any interest in doing a Timecop-themed matchup in AEW, since Khan is a big of the of the movie, which stars Jean-Claude Van Damme. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“I would love to do that. That’s definitely in our future. We’ve definitely revitalized the popularity of a classic film. Timecop is not just a cult classic, it’s also the biggest commercial success of Jean-Claude Van Damme’s career. The only $100 million movie Jean-Claude Van Damme ever did, and for good reason. It’s an excellent film and it applies sometimes to the world of wrestling when most of the shows are live, but sometimes you tape them, and you’re in two places at once.”