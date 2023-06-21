Tony Khan Would Like to Hold a Round Robin Tournament in AEW

– While speaking to F4WOnline.com’s Pacific Rim Podcast this week, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan discussed wanting to hold a round robin tournament, similar to the G1 Climax, in AEW. Khan added that he’s still interested in doing on. He stated the following on the subject (via Fightful):

“There are single elimination tournaments in AEW. We’ve never done a round robin tournament. It’s something I am interested in, but certainly, the G1 is an industry leader there when it comes to being the preeminent round robin tournament in pro wrestling. We participate in the G1. We’ve sent people in the past. With Eddie Kingston being part of G1 and Wheeler Yuta competing in Super Juniors, it gives us great opportunities to have top stars from AEW that we believe in, represent AEW in Japan.”