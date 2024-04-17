Tony Khan Responds To Nikki Garcia Considering AEW, Says She Would Be Welcome

As previously reported, Nikki Garcia said during a recent podcast that she considered joining AEW after the recent debut of Mercedes Mone. However, she noted that she can’t do so because of her son. In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), AEW CEO Tony Khan said that if Garcia was ever interested in joining AEW, the company would welcome her.

He said: “If Nikki Garcia ever wanted to come in to AEW, I would be very interested in that. I think the world of her. I have so much respect for Nicole and Bri. They’re like family to us because Bryan is like a part of my family, and that means Bri and Nicole part of the family. So I have so much respect for both of them, and if Nikki was interested in coming to AEW, we would love to have her here any time. That was so great to hear. It means the world, and I just like both of them so much. I think they’re really, really cool, and really, really great stars that would add a lot to AEW if they ever wanted to come.“