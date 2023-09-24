Tony Khan Claims WrestleDream Will Start a New Era in AEW

In a new advertisement posted to Twitter for next month’s AEW WrestleDream, owner Tony Khan pitched the event as the initiation of a new wrestling era for the promotion (per Fightful). Khan stated:

“Next Sunday, October 1, it’ll be one of the greatest nights in wrestling, with every match capable of stealing the show and a card befitting the legacy of a kingdom that has touched every one of us. AEW and the world of pro wrestling will converge as the greatest champions and rivalries in this sport will take center stage live on pay-per-view. At AEW WrestleDream next Sunday, we will pay tribute to the dreamer that made this all possible, the late great Antonio Inoki, with an event one year in the making. You won’t want to miss AEW WrestleDream as we’ll end a chapter in wrestling history and begin a new era in AEW live on pay-per-view next Sunday night, October 1.”

You can find the original social media post below.