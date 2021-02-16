Tony Khan On Potentially Working With WWE, Keys To AEW’s Relationships With Other Companies

Tony Khan was recently interviewed on the Wrestle Fetish podcast, and he discussed a variety of topics, including Konnan criticizing his booking in AEW, the keys to a successful working relationship with other companies, potentially working with WWE and much more. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on his opinion on the keys to a successful working relationship with other companies: “Hopefully, you can create a synergy where together, the two companies are stronger than they were as two individuals. I think that’s happening with the relationships we’re building. We’re starting to see things that are helping both sides and creating a buzz that is bigger than just one company. The biggest thing in relationships with me is to treat people really well and be honest with people. I true to and I don’t bat 1.000, but I try to treat people well and that’s why people like to work [for AEW]. I think people have had a good experience, for the most part. I try to be honest with people about what I’m looking for and I do think that sets us apart from some other wrestling companies.”

On how he approaches dealing with other companies: “In dealing with other wrestling companies, I try to treat them the same way. Whether it’s Scott [D’Amore] and Don [Callis] or the folks from New Japan, I try to treat them with a lot of respect off-camera and on-camera, I don’t necessarily treat everyone with respect [laughs]. I don’t want to be a character like that on our show. For the relationship off-camera, it’s very important, but you have to protect your own company. Sometimes, we’re all too protective and there is a balance. There is a fine line you have to walk it very carefully where you protect your own company but also do interesting things. A lot of our wrestlers have been big stars in New Japan. There are a lot of people that have been in New Japan and know it well. A lot of fans watch both companies and that’s great. I encourage that and want people to be fans of both companies.”

On potentially working with WWE: “They are more than welcome. As I’ve said, the forbidden door is open. Just come and knock. If they were to knock on the door, then I would certainly be willing to let them in.”