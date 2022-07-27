Tony Khan On Whether WWE’s Change in Management Makes Working With Them More Likely

AEW has worked with several promotions thus far, and Tony Khan was recently asked if working with WWE was more likely due to Vince McMahon’s exit. Khan was on NBC Sports Boston’s Ten Count Wrestling Podcast recently and was asked whether McMahon’s retirement, which led to Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan taking over as co-CEOs as well as Triple H taking over creative, would make the two companies more likely to collaborate.

“I’m not sure if that’s the case, but I would certainly be open to talking to pretty much any wrestling promotion in the world about how to work together if the circumstances are right,” Khan said (per Wrestling Inc. “We’ve worked with, I would say in terms of securing footage or providing talent, probably with at least a dozen companies around the world, including Ring of Honor before I was the owner of Ring of Honor, when they were independently owned by Sinclair.”

He continued, “I’d like to think that was positively received by them when we did things to help them out when they were in tough times, and I think that goodwill helped us in the sale process, that they knew it was something they put a lot of time, effort and financial backing into was going to have a good home, with somebody who was going to take care of it and love Ring of Honor. I think our track record with AEW showed them that, and now both companies are really strong.”

AEW held a joint PPV, Forbidden Door, with NJPW in late June. They’ve also worked with several other companies including Impact Wrestling , AAA, and GCW.