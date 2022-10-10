Tony Khan On WWE Improving Under New Regime, AEW & WWE’s ‘Free Agent Profile’ Becoming More Alike Now

With WWE under new management, Tony Khan says he sees the likelihood that what he and WWE are looking for in free agents will begin to become a lot more similar. Khan spoke with Ariel Helwani and shared a few thoughts on how WWE has improved under Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, and said that the change will likely lead to the two companies looking for the same things in potential signees more often. You can check out some highlights below:

On seeing WWE’s regime change as a chance for a ‘bigger, more fun fight’: “Yeah, that kind of was how I felt. I definitely am always up for the challenge, and I think there have been elements that have seen a big improvement there. And I’ve been open to say that. I think there’s been a lot of improvements there, and I definitely think for us we’ve had a lot of big improvements in recent weeks. I mean, we’re both very competitive and had been very competitive in the past obviously. And I think in this case, now hopefully going to be good for everybody.”

On WWE’s free agent interest being more similar to AEW’s now: “There’s probably a bit more similarity in what we’re looking for in terms of the profile of a free agent, which I think is already going to start being a thing. So we’ll see how that goes, I think we’re looking at more similar people. There was definitely something happening this year where there were wrestlers being released from there that came here, that I definitely believe belong on national television [and] worldwide television, that are huge stars in AEW. And some of those people I think, would have made sense. And I don’t think if there hadn’t been a switch in the person who makes that call, not sure any of those people or at least many of those people would have been released.

“And then, I think we were the benefit — the benefit of that was for AEW I think, because there’s some really good names incluing some I’ve mentioned that had come over this year that we were very fortunate to get. So there may be more similarity in some of the people that we’re looking at, just based on what I’ve seen.”

