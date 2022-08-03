Tony Khan Says WWE’s Leadership Change Will Be Good For Wrestling Fans

Tony Khan is now facing a WWE headed by new people with Vince McMahon gone, but he says it will be a good thing for all. Khan was on Sports Grid and was asked about Vince McMahon exiting WWE and Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H taking over the key positions. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the new regime in WWE: “It’s going to change the competition, but I think that’s a good thing. AEW’s got a big fan base. We’re on in 130 countries now around the world, and here in the US, we’ve built a great fanbase … And the competition is going to change. It’s a different person in the chair, opposite me, but I don’t think that’s going to be a bad thing for the wrestling fan necessarily.”

Khan admitted that there was a possibility AEW could lose out on talent that seemed a sure thing for the promotion not too long ago. But keeping things positive, he stressed that wrestling free agency is a plus, not a negative.

On the possibility that AEW could lose talent back to WWE: “I think that’s always been a concern, but now probably more so than ever, I imagine great wrestlers are going to be in demand. And again, I think this is probably going to be good for the wrestling fans because that’s one of the most exciting things about pro wrestling: free agency. It’s one of those things that was really missing from the sport for almost two decades before AEW came in, because there was not a legitimate competitor in the free agent market, and now there is. I think it’s going to be some exciting times ahead, hopefully for many years to come. One of the worst things that happened, I think, in American sports in my lifetime was when WCW closed down. And there should always be another national wrestling company.”