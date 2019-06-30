wrestling / News
Tony Khan, Young Bucks Suggest That Cody Chair Shot At AEW Fyter Fest Didn’t Go Quite As Planned
Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 in Florida was part of the media scrum following AEW Fyter Fest and spoke with Tony Khan and The Young Bucks regarding what appeared to be an unprotected chair shot to Cody’s head at the show. Both Khan and the Bucks seemed to suggest that the chair shot did not go as planned. Khan noted that they got Cody to a doctor right away.
Khan also said that he isn’t a fan of intergender wrestling and that Kenny Omega has been involved with coaching the women’s division.
His tweets are below.
The Young Bucks insinuate the chair shot Cody took was not unprotected, and say it was his idea to take it. Said the chair was gimmicked but that didn’t work. #AEW #FyterFest
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 30, 2019
Tony Khan says he can’t go to details at the moment on the Cody chair shot, but they got the doctor right away. Something went wrong. “You could build the safest airplane in the world, but if there’s pilot error, there’s pilot error.” Says he will address it soon. #AEW #FyterFest
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 30, 2019
Tony Khan also says Kenny Omega has been heavily involved in coaching the women’s division. #AEW #FyterFest
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 30, 2019
A big note from Tony Khan: he says don’t expect intergender wrestling in #AEW. He isn’t a fan. #FyterFest
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 30, 2019
Tony also added that he wasn’t a fan of the Jordynne Grace spot at ALL IN, and that played a role in his decision making on that note. Seems like all ideas are still on the table ahead of TV debut though (that’s an editorial note from me). #AEW #FyterFest
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 30, 2019
My take from context clues on Cody chair shot: wasn’t supposed to go the way it went down. Chair was gimmicked and/or Cody was supposed to take it a differently, didn’t go as planned. Probably unlikely head shots will be common, but maybe circumstantial with prep. #AEW #FyterFest
— Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 30, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Why WWE Is Bringing in Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman, Concern Over AEW and Declining Numbers, Vince McMahon Knows Something Is Wrong
- Backstage Update on False E-Mail Alerts Advertising Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff for WWE TV, Vince McMahon Was Not Aware of Them
- Jim Ross Discusses Telling Vince McMahon That He’s Going to AEW and How Vince Reacted
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Who Came Up With The Ultimate Warrior Name, Says Vince McMahon Originally Didn’t Even Want To Use The Name