wrestling / News

Tony Khan, Young Bucks Suggest That Cody Chair Shot At AEW Fyter Fest Didn’t Go Quite As Planned

June 30, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Cody Shawn Spears AEW Fyter Fest

Jon Alba of Spectrum Sports 360 in Florida was part of the media scrum following AEW Fyter Fest and spoke with Tony Khan and The Young Bucks regarding what appeared to be an unprotected chair shot to Cody’s head at the show. Both Khan and the Bucks seemed to suggest that the chair shot did not go as planned. Khan noted that they got Cody to a doctor right away.

Khan also said that he isn’t a fan of intergender wrestling and that Kenny Omega has been involved with coaching the women’s division.

His tweets are below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Fyter Fest, Cody, The Young Bucks, Tony Khan, Ashish

More Stories

loading