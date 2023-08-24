Tony Khan Hypes Young Bucks vs. FTR At AEW All In: ‘Highest Stakes In All Of Tag Wrestling’

Tony Khan is setting some high expectations for FTR’s AEW World Tag Team Title defense against the Young Bucks at All In. Khan spoke on AEW Unrestricted about Sunday’s PPV and weighed in on the Tag Team Championship match, which is set to take place on Sunday’s main card. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the Tag Title Match: “It’s gonna be, without a doubt, the highest stakes in all of tag team wrestling,[on] the biggest stage of all pro wrestling, and the biggest match in all of tag team wrestling imaginable. FTR, the AEW World Tag Team Champions, vs. The Young Bucks — the rubber match … it’s going to be unbelievable. Both of these teams have been involved in some of the greatest tag team matches we’ve ever seen, including with each other. The series is tied 1-1. Both matches were amazing.”

On his expectations for the match: “I believe Young Bucks vs. FTR is going to be one of the greatest tag team matches of all time, on one of the greatest wrestling shows of all time. This Sunday, you talk about huge matches on a huge stage — this, to me, is one of the biggest matches we can possibly put on.”