Tony Khan Earns Promotion With The Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have announced a promotion for current AEW president Tony Khan, as the team revealed in a press release that Khan is now the Chief Football Strategy Officer for the franchise.

Khan, who is the co-owner of the team with his father Shad Khan, recently worked as the franchise’s Executive Vice President of Football Administration and Technology.

The team also recently announced that Karim Kassam would take over the role of Senior Vice President of Football Operations Strategy, and that role will include him reporting to Tony Khan.

Meanwhile, Tony will report to his father Shad and continue to work closely with him on rebuilding the Jaguars organization.