Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari Comment on Releases, WWE Stars React

Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari commented on their WWE releases on Friday, with other stars taking to social media to react. As reported earlier, Nese and Daivari were among those let go by the company today and Nese posted to Twitter to comment on his work on the 205 Live brand, as well as his future. He wrote:

“Thank you everyone! I don’t care about how unwatched and underappreciated 205 was. I busted my ass every single time I stepped foot in the ring doing whatever was asked of me with no questions asked. I can’t wait to be that type of employee for someone else.”

Daivari then responded, writing:

“I was really enjoying what @TonyNese and I were doing as a tag team on 205. Every single time, we worked as hard as possible, despite the show not being highly positioned. That’s what professionals do. And that’s what we’ll continue to do!”

You can see some posts by Adam Pearce, Cedric Alexander, and Lince Dorado reacting to Nese and Daivari’s statements below:

One of the best I've ever been under those lights with — ONEY LORCAN (@ONEYLORCAN) June 25, 2021

I always appreciated it – and you – very much. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 25, 2021

Every time we stepped in the ring together it was always a blast. Love you bud — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) June 25, 2021

Can't wait to tell our story. — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) June 25, 2021

Any company would benefit immensely with the addition of @AriyaDaivariWWE and @TonyNese! Brothers go kill it! pic.twitter.com/qwqkqWalvS — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) June 25, 2021