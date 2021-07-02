Tony Nese Clarifies Comments About Being Told WWE Probably Wouldn’t Sign Him

Tony Nese has taken to social media to clarify comments he made in a recent interview about how he was initially told WWE likely wouldn’t sign him. Nese made the comments while speaking with The Wrestling Perspective podcast discussing his WWE release last week and more.

During the podcast, according to Wrestling Inc, Nese confirmed that he was told his release was due to budget cuts and talked about how he initially signed with the company. Nese is quoted as saying:

“At the beginning of all this, I did a tryout at NXT and through the tryout, I actually got told about the Cruiserweight Classic that they were looking to do, and it was actually a funny conversation,” Nese recalled. “It was, ‘Hey listen, we really enjoy your work out there and your look and everything. You’re probably never gonna work for this company but, we are doing a tournament and we’re trying to use cruiserweights all around the world and stuff like that and your name is in the hat for that’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I should be happy about that or not. Pretty much just told me I’m not gonna get a job here,’ and this was like in the middle of my tryout. “So now I had what? I had two days in the tryout, already in my head going, ‘Okay, I’m not getting a job here. I gotta — whatever. I’m still gonna bust my ass and show ‘em what I got.’ So I actually, I asked them — I don’t know if I’m gonna get in trouble for this one or whatever but, I was like, ‘Listen, the cruiserweight thing sounds great but why would you say you don’t think I’ll ever work here?’ And the answer was straightforward, ‘You’re short and white. That’s not what we’re looking for right now.’ But anyways, it was kind of like a, ‘Hey listen, you know, you’re not six foot-something, you don’t have an interesting background when the company’s trying to reach in different countries and everything.’ You know, so it made sense. I actually, believe it or not, like that. I like that he just straight up said this is why and rather than someone dancing around, ‘Well, you know, maybe not right now,’ whatever it is. I hate that more than anything. Just tell me.”

A few sites have run with the “short and white” part of the story as their headline, which began making the rounds online. Nese has since taken to Twitter to explain the context around the quotes, posting:

“Ugh….before this gets out of hand. It was referring to how I didn’t have a unique background. Just a kid from Long Island who wanted to be a wrestler. But my overcoming of that by proving to them I’m worth a shot became my unique story.”

He also added in a follow-up post to a Twitter user that “I really did say those words. I just wanted to clarify their meaning.” Podcast host Dennis Farrell added:

Beforethis gets out of hand @TonyNese gave us a candid interview . One [quote] he made us making headlines. The interview is not out yet and the headline you might be seeing has been taken out of context for the topic we discussed. Don’t judge until you see the whole interview.”

