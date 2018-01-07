Tony Nese Responds to Scott Steiner Comparison

– WWE Superstar Tony Nese responded to a fan on Twitter who compared Nese to former WCW and WWE Superstar Scott Steiner. You can check out Nese’s tweet in response to the fan below.

Nese commented, “Not sure I can match his wrestling math.” He’s referring to the infamous promo by Scott Steiner using his match about a Triple Threat match at a TNA Sacrifice event. During the promo, Steiner stated: “So, Samoa Joe, you take your 33 1/3 chance, minus my 25% chance and you got an 8 1/3 chance of winning at Sacrifice. But then you take my 75% chance of winning if we was to go one on one, and then add 66 2/3 percents, I got 141 2/3 chance of winning at Sacrifice. See Joe, the numbers don’t lie, and they spell disaster for you at Sacrifice.”