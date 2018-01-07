wrestling / News
Tony Nese Responds to Scott Steiner Comparison
– WWE Superstar Tony Nese responded to a fan on Twitter who compared Nese to former WCW and WWE Superstar Scott Steiner. You can check out Nese’s tweet in response to the fan below.
Nese commented, “Not sure I can match his wrestling math.” He’s referring to the infamous promo by Scott Steiner using his match about a Triple Threat match at a TNA Sacrifice event. During the promo, Steiner stated: “So, Samoa Joe, you take your 33 1/3 chance, minus my 25% chance and you got an 8 1/3 chance of winning at Sacrifice. But then you take my 75% chance of winning if we was to go one on one, and then add 66 2/3 percents, I got 141 2/3 chance of winning at Sacrifice. See Joe, the numbers don’t lie, and they spell disaster for you at Sacrifice.”
NEW generation big poppa pump @TonyNese pic.twitter.com/FSvyjlD1wY
— HWAN (@sh6867) January 5, 2018
Not sure I can match his wrestling math. https://t.co/f5ybN4rR9y
— Tony Nese (@TonyNese) January 5, 2018