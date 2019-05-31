wrestling / News
WWE News: Tony Nese Expecting A Baby Boy, Clip From Triple H’s WWE Network Special, Today’s WWE Birthdays
May 31, 2019 | Posted by
– Tony Nese and his wife Liz are expecting their first baby boy.
– WWE has posted a clip from the upcoming WWE Network special Triple H Road to WrestleMania 35.
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Montez Ford (29) and Vampiro (52).
