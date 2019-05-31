wrestling / News

WWE News: Tony Nese Expecting A Baby Boy, Clip From Triple H’s WWE Network Special, Today’s WWE Birthdays

May 31, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tony Nese WWE 205 LIve

– Tony Nese and his wife Liz are expecting their first baby boy.

View this post on Instagram

It's a boy!

A post shared by Tony Nese (@tonynese) on

– WWE has posted a clip from the upcoming WWE Network special Triple H Road to WrestleMania 35.

– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Montez Ford (29) and Vampiro (52).

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tony Nese, Triple H, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading