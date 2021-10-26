Tony Nese Has Reportedly Signed a Contract With AEW

– According to Dave Meltzer on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Tony Nese, who made his AEW debut on last Saturday’s edition of Dynamite, has been signed by the company.

Details of Nese’s deal are unknown, and AEW has not yet released a “Tony Nese is #AllElite graphic yet, which is usually the official notice that a talent has signed a contract with the company. Nese also worked the Sunday AEW Dark TV tapings in Orlando, Florida, where he made his AEW in-ring debut.

Nese was released by WWE in June. He became a free last month after his non-compete period expired.